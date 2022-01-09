 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Local disconsolate over clothing taking over bookshelves

Letters

Like Parker Anderson (letter, 1/2/22), I too was surprised not to see more letters in the Daily Sun regarding Barnes & Noble's departure. Flagstaff is a university town and one would think that such a bookstore would be treasured, but I was wrong. Apparently the demand for used clothing and household items is greater. After Barnes & Noble's exit, Goodwill will occupy that space.

I will never be able to enter that building again after the bookstore's departure. I can't bear the thought that, where I once found a treasure trove of great literary works, biographies, scientific discoveries, history and much more, I will now find a hodgepodge of used clothing.

MARGRIT NOVACK

Flagstaff

