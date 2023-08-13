Without regard to the damage it will cause, our city council has voted to turn Bushmaster Park into a noise-polluting, uninviting mecca for pickleball. Acoustics studies by experts in the field have shown that the whack of a plastic ball against a pickleball paddle creates a sound the same frequency as that of a trash truck backing up. Trash trucks are built that way so that the sound will alert anyone nearby to stay out of the way. Your mayor and city council have decided that 16 sixteen trash-truck-sound-generating pickleball courts in Bushmaster Park is a great idea and they have chosen not to even do a sound study to learn the impact this will have on the park and surrounding area.

With just the amount of pickleball currently being played in Bushmaster’s tennis/basketball courts, the unrelenting, anxiety-producting sound echoes throughout the park and neighborhood from early morning till noon and then resumes in the afternoon and continues nonstop until park lights are turned off at 10 p.m. When the new dedicated courts are built, these hours will be extended to midnight on weekends, and the number of players will increase dramatically.

Regardless of how popular the sport has become, pickleball players represent a tiny portion of our population. At a time when our world is suffering with record heat from climate change, our city leaders have voted to destroy 18 to 20 beautiful, mature ponderosa pines in order to pour massive slabs of concrete, just to appease the pickleball crowd. The permanent loss of these trees and the destruction of the peaceful nature of Bushmaster Park, sanctioned by our city leaders, will permanently deface our otherwise beautiful community park. This is just one example of why none of these people, with the exception of Jim McCarthy, are qualified to serve on our city council. Flagstaff deserves better.

CONNIE FOLSOM

Flagstaff