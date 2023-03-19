To my Beloved Community:
In response to remarks offered to the city council's decision to pass a resolution in support of abortion:
NAU professor Diana Coleman is quoted as saying, " ... we’ve heard from a thin, select fringe of conservative Christianity that doesn’t represent all of Christianity.” Incorrect.
After hearing over three hours of public comment on the topic, Flagstaff City Council approv…
A vibrant group of Catholics voiced opposition to the resolution. With over 61 million people of faith, Catholicism constitutes the largest religious body in 36 states. The devout Protestant pro-life supporters were eloquent and in harmony with Aristotle's framework of ethos, pathos, and logos in both the content and delivery of their advocacy for the child in the womb.
Councilman McCarthy noted on " ... one side, they’re saying, ‘I’m not going to make that decision for you.’ The other side is saying, ‘I want to make that decision for you.'"
My insight: Doctors who perform abortion ignore the well-being of their most vulnerable patient -- the innocent child in the womb, who would not consent to being dismembered.
The Declaration of Independence declares: "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness." Doctors who perform abortion disenfranchise the most vulnerable citizen in America: the man-child and the woman-child in the womb.
Children, teens and coeds who become pregnant from rape merit compassion. The bridge upon which the pro- and anti-abortionists could unite is how to stop men from sexually assaulting women. What constructive programs do the City of Flagstaff and NAU have in place presently to achieve this?
It is a blessing that the mothers of all the speakers on both sides of this contentious resolution were pro-life. I am so glad they were. Aren't you?
Sincerely,
JANINE KELLEY
Flagstaff
