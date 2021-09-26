Letter to the Editor: Local business owner sees importance in climate action

The climate crisis is undeniably here. Every season, we see more extreme, devastating weather in Arizona, from increased flooding to persistent heat waves.

As a small business owner, I see how the climate crisis impacts my customers, from all walks of life, every day. Our communities are seeing and suffering from the impacts of climate change firsthand, and our most at risk communities are harmed the worst.

The latest U.N. report on climate makes it abundantly clear that our nation can no longer wait to take action. I support the Build Back Better Act because I know Arizona residents will benefit from clean air and water in their communities, jobs in growing industries, and a clean energy future.

Congress must act with urgency to pass the “climate test,” making the bold investments necessary to put the United States on track to address the urgency of the climate crisis and environmental injustices in our communities, and to create good paying jobs to fuel a clean energy economy.

ELI CHAMBERLAIN

Flagstaff

