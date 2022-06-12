Letter to the Editor: Local asks if new hospital plans are 'just crazy'

“It’s crazy!” That is what community members say when you ask, “Why are we building a new hospital?” Not JUST a hospital. An 180-acre “Village”: including doctors’ offices, clinics, property for hotels and restaurants, and housing with a current budget over $825 million and will likely be over $1 billion by completion.

Existing FMC will be abandoned. Many doctors and medically related businesses will follow -- more vacant buildings. Doctors/staff (2,000+ employees) will commute up and down an already overloaded Milton Road several times a day. Those employees required to be close to the hospital, may need to relocate.

There must be a good reason for this, right? Per NAH administration, the current location makes expansion difficult, and the need to accommodate new technologies would require a major remodel. However, in a January 2019 press release, their plan was to spend $300 million to modernize current facilities. NAH CEO stated, “We need to bring our service more to the community than a centralized location. We need to be accessible and convenient to our communities.” How does the Village concept square with that?

Who is paying for this upgrade? The hospital has hundreds of millions of dollars in their various accounts. Far in excess of what is needed for their annual operations. Pretty good for a nonprofit community hospital that has some of the highest fees in Arizona.

Administration stated there were more than sixty public Zoom presentations in the last year. They were not public INPUT sessions; they were public INFORMATION shows.

When it is built it will probably be state of the art, shiny and new, but will it provide better healthcare at affordable costs? Will it be a better place to work? Will it serve the entire community or is it just “crazy?"

JOE NACKARD

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0