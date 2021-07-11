Letter to the Editor: Local appreciates wildfire coverage as 'climate-related disasters grow'

Thank you for your coverage of the growing specter of wildfires as a threat to our state. North America has just experienced its hottest June on record. Heat deaths are spiking in southern Arizona, while intense downpours and mudslides are impacting farms and people in Asia. As climate related disasters grow, so too does the need for effective climate legislation.

We can all appreciate the efforts of our congressional delegation to support efforts at controlling wildfires. Thank you, congressional and state legislators. But until those efforts extend to reducing our CO2 emissions, the job is extremely incomplete and unsettling. We can only expect natural disasters to continue until the cause of these losses is addressed. It is not enough to put out fires, we need to take on the conditions which are causing their unprecedented growth.

Carbon pricing is a means of sending a simple but strong market signal to fossil fuel interests: The time is now to move to clean, affordable energy. Studies show that the most effective bills can result in measurable GHG reductions within nine months of passage. Let’s stop the delay and ratchet down emissions now.

DON BAYLES

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0