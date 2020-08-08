Letter to the Editor: Little Colorado River dam project should be postponed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Open letter to the Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

888 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20426

Concerning docket P-15024-000, I’m concerned about dam construction in the Little Colorado River watershed on the Navajo Nation because:

1) Native people have occupied the Grand Canyon region for 99% of its human habitation with the Navajo Nation possessing the land in question. Disregarding their history and perspectives violates Native rights per the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.

2) An economic analysis is needed with a focus on impacts to the regional economy and cultures.

3) A scientific analysis of the project’s thermodynamic efficiency, including the fuel cycle, is necessary.

4) A full EIS is required by NEPA and cannot be waived. This includes but isn’t limited to: a) ecological/ biological impacts to all species including microscopic ones, and b) any species covered by the Endangered Species Act.