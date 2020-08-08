Letter to the Editor: Little Colorado River dam project should be postponed

Open letter to the Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission
888 First Street, NE, Washington, DC 20426
Concerning docket P-15024-000, I’m concerned about dam construction in the Little Colorado River watershed on the Navajo Nation because:
1) Native people have occupied the Grand Canyon region for 99% of its human habitation with the Navajo Nation possessing the land in question. Disregarding their history and perspectives violates Native rights per the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.
2) An economic analysis is needed with a focus on impacts to the regional economy and cultures.
3) A scientific analysis of the project’s thermodynamic efficiency, including the fuel cycle, is necessary.
4) A full EIS is required by NEPA and cannot be waived. This includes but isn’t limited to: a) ecological/ biological impacts to all species including microscopic ones, and b) any species covered by the Endangered Species Act.
5) A geology-hydrology assessment of the local watershed and aquifers, including metal assay, is mandatory. If contaminating metals are present, then identify the originating strata and evaluate whether previous mining disturbed those deposits thus requiring mine-sites be cleaned and closed.
6) All processes will be paid for and bonded by the dam-building company. All research shall be conducted by impartial scientist. Your responsibility as Secretary includes enforcing all laws and mitigating potential adverse effects.
You can’t make good decisions without good data and proper interpretation. The proposed Little Colorado River dam development doesn’t have enough verified information to warrant your further consideration. This project should be postponed until adequate data has been scientifically obtained and interpreted.
BRYAN BATES
Doney Park
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!