 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter to the Editor: Life-long Republican thinks it's time for Gosar to step down
0 comments

Letter to the Editor: Life-long Republican thinks it's time for Gosar to step down

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters

I disagree with Congressman Gosar’s position on Trump. His challenge of the AZ election in November didn't start the riot yesterday, but it was party to it. The president's actions yesterday were treasonous and Gosar’s actions illuminate his distrust and denial of the democracy that has been a hallmark of our government for over 200 years.

I am a life-long Republican that is asking Congressman Gosar to please do the law-abiding citizens of Arizona a favor and step down from his position. As of yesterday, he no longer deserves it.

 KATHY MCCARTHY

Flagstaff

0 comments
3
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)