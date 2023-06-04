Last week I had a heart attack which gave me an inside look at the Flagstaff Medical Center. The treatment went well and I was on the mend immediately. The next day I was doing well enough that I could be moved from the ICU room.

It should have been a short, simple trip from one second-floor room to another. The young man pushing my wheelchair needed the ICU nurse to accompany us. We came to closed doors in the hall with a sign restricting access. Apparently, they were doing medical procedures in the hall and did not want just anyone passing through. We went down to the first floor, passed under the restricted area, took another elevator back up.

The presentation by NAH staff on their high-rise building included a discussion of the efficiency of patient movement. There was little efficiency in my movement but the new hospital will have that efficiency.

Vice Mayor Aslan was the lone dissenting vote. He wanted the two years of planning extended another six months in order to extract further concessions from NAH on carbon neutrality. To me this is now a rather personal, life-and-death issue, rather than an abstract climate change issue. (Abstract in that whatever is extracted from NAH will be overwhelmed by the additions from China, India or Russia.) I hope the vote on the second reading is unanimous for a new hospital that will put service to Flagstaff citizens first.

DAVID M. MONIHAN JR

Flagstaff