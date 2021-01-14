Letter to the Editor: Lies are the enemy of the people right now

I’m trying to understand, like most of us, the attack on our Capitol and our representatives, an attack that left six people dead, three from lack of emergency access for medical personnel and two Capitol Police Officers, Sicknick and Liebengood.

Our president who incited this attack on our Capitol and democracy won’t even allow the American flag to fly at half mast at the White House in their honor. This president does not represent the values I was raised with by a mother and father who were a part of the “Greatest Generation.”

Closer to home we now have our elected state Senator, Wendy Rogers, who says this was all done by Antifa when most all of us know it was almost exclusively Trump supporters. She supports overthrowing our certified election. She supports the attack on our people and institutions.

I’m bone tired of all of the lies that come from Mrs. Rogers, Paul Gosar, President Trump and all of his supporters. It’s so difficult to understand people who constantly deny the truth, spread lies and disinformation and claim there’s a conspiracy every time they don’t get their way. America is under siege from lies and conspiracies. In politics, being deceived is no excuse. As a past civics and U.S. history educator, I know we have the strength to overcome this nonsense.