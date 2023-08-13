The new library ADA entrance ramp is so very emblematic of much of the doings of our out-of-touch, big-spending, political class of today.

The average library patron who is somewhat older, and though still pretty healthy like myself, but not so healthy that we want to walk round and round, or go up narrow 45-degree steps to get to the entrance, has been forgotten!

The money spent on this pork boondoggle is a travesty (in the millions)! And this, when we have a $32 trillion deficit and counting ...

Could we not have installed a hydraulic pulley gadget on the old incline to help the very few wheelchair-bound folks, whom we love and want to accommodate, for a ton less money? Surely we could have come up with something better.

P.S. The "powers that be" never asked either library personnel or library patrons for their input. What arrogance! Time to downsize government.

TONI SYKORA

Flagstaff