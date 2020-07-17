Letter to the Editor: Liberty is the elephant and freedom's her game

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In her letter to the editor (Sunday, July 12), Ann Heitland asks, ‘What exactly is the Republican elephant stomping out?’ Our (Republicans) 7-foot-tall elephant displayed the American Flag in her trunk, a banner on her back that read ‘Don’t tread on my Republic’ and, with her front feet, crushing a word, ‘Socialism,’ is clearly a political statement with no reference to social programs. Word confusion or deliberate distortion of intent is a matter of education, which cannot be addressed adequately in this column.

The purpose of the float was to invite an awareness that explains the vast difference between our government and that of other nations -- socialism, communism, etc., as promoted by the dark money, global interests and other enemies of our nation support forms of government where the people are subjects of government, whereas a Republic is the only form of government where the power of government and the ultimate authority over government remains with the people.