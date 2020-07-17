Letter to the Editor: Liberty is the elephant and freedom's her game

In her letter to the editor (Sunday, July 12), Ann Heitland asks, ‘What exactly is the Republican elephant stomping out?’ Our (Republicans) 7-foot-tall elephant displayed the American Flag in her trunk, a banner on her back that read ‘Don’t tread on my Republic’ and, with her front feet, crushing a word, ‘Socialism,’ is clearly a political statement with no reference to social programs. Word confusion or deliberate distortion of intent is a matter of education, which cannot be addressed adequately in this column.
The purpose of the float was to invite an awareness that explains the vast difference between our government and that of other nations -- socialism, communism, etc., as promoted by the dark money, global interests and other enemies of our nation support forms of government where the people are subjects of government, whereas a Republic is the only form of government where the power of government and the ultimate authority over government remains with the people.
With that understanding, we must ask ourselves, how is it that the United States of America has brought itself from absolute obscurity (a state of nonexistence) to become the strongest, most prosperous nation on earth in only 244 years while other nations that are thousands of years old have still not found themselves? Perhaps freedom of choice in an atmosphere of opportunity and virtue had something to do with it. For more information regarding the Republican platform, visit our website: wwwcoconinocountyrepublicans.com.
Our elephant: Her name is Liberty and her game is freedom for all Americans.
MERLE HENDERSON
Flagstaff
