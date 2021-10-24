Letter to the Editor: Letter writer emphasizes his points on abortion

Incredibly, Edward White's response to my original letter argues that human babies in the womb have no more right to life than weeds in the driveway or cockroaches! Does he (or anyone) really believe that? He claims that that is science! So you're driving down the road and the car in front of you hits a child. Would White just say, "That's the science of survival. The poor kid was like the cockroach I stepped on this morning!"

None of the three responses dealt with the scientific point that I raised: from the moment of conception, a unique human baby with DNA separate from the mother is developing. To recognize that is "following the science." It is an irrefutable scientific truth. To kill that baby in the womb is to kill innocent human life that just needs protection and nurture to become what all of us are.

If we don't allow killing 1-year-old babies (who also need protection and nurturing), why do we allow killing babies who are not quite that old? They aren't weeds or cockroaches! Innocent human life is precious and needs protection.

STEVEN COLE

Flagstaff

