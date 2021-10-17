Letter to the Editor: Letter spurs cleanup action from Flagstaff Eagles staff

On Sunday, Oct. 10, a concerned community member wrote a letter to the editor about the cleanliness of Flagstaff High School and the surrounding neighborhoods. FHS took that letter to heart and organized a community cleanup day on Wednesday, Oct. 13. We gathered equipment, shared sign up forms for 28 locations around campus and the neighboring streets, and took our students out for 25 minutes each class period to clean up trash.

Many locals know of the beauty of the downtown area, and teachers and students at FHS love being able to work and go to school in such a beautiful area. With the changes that occurred at FHS at the start of the school year, things that were routine before often became an afterthought. This is one of those areas that was not given the attention it deserved from day one.

FHS is an amazing school, always has been, always will be. Teachers and students understand the ball that was dropped, and we want to show the community that we still hold the same values we always have. We will continue to teach our students that character and community matter, and hope to prove that to our neighbors. Thank you for bringing this to our attention and for giving FHS the opportunity to right this wrong.

CHRISTOPHER PABST

On behalf of the Flagstaff High Eagles staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0