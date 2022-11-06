Letter to the Editor: Letter in support of guns leads to response for understanding

In response to Rob Wilson's letter, I feel I must respond to his plea for understanding of gun owners.
In discussing the fact that many gun owners go to public places with guns on their hip, he states he does not know why the public would be alarmed.
First, it is painfully clear to the public that gun violence in this country is at epidemic proportions.
Massacres occur in churches, schools, theaters, offices, restaurants, concert venues, and on our streets and highways.
Second, citizens of Arizona are also aware of how weak gun laws are. We know that in most cases, neither training nor permits are required to purchase a gun. This would certainly explain our alarm when a stranger appears with a gun on his hip. We also do not know who is carrying a concealed weapon.
Third, most gun-safety advocates are well aware manufacturers of firearms are protected from liability by PLCAA. This act, Protection of Lawful Commerce of Arms Act, only provides a shield for gun-makers, gun-sellers and even some purchasers. All we ask is that the industry act responsibly and show empathy for the real victims of gun violence.
