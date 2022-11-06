Letter to the Editor: Letter in support of guns leads to response for understanding

In response to Rob Wilson's letter, I feel I must respond to his plea for understanding of gun owners.

In discussing the fact that many gun owners go to public places with guns on their hip, he states he does not know why the public would be alarmed.

First, it is painfully clear to the public that gun violence in this country is at epidemic proportions.

Massacres occur in churches, schools, theaters, offices, restaurants, concert venues, and on our streets and highways.

Second, citizens of Arizona are also aware of how weak gun laws are. We know that in most cases, neither training nor permits are required to purchase a gun. This would certainly explain our alarm when a stranger appears with a gun on his hip. We also do not know who is carrying a concealed weapon.

Third, most gun-safety advocates are well aware manufacturers of firearms are protected from liability by PLCAA. This act, Protection of Lawful Commerce of Arms Act, only provides a shield for gun-makers, gun-sellers and even some purchasers. All we ask is that the industry act responsibly and show empathy for the real victims of gun violence.

The fact is that your powerful lobby and support groups help keep the pursuit of power and profit foremost in sales, especially in marketing methods that appeal to one's manhood. No one blames gun owners who have purchased guns for hunting and home safety. But, the manufacture and sale of AR-15 class of weapons proves that the corporate gun industries show no concern for human beings. We know what this weapon does, and we know that it is used for mass killings. This is the weapon of choice in the epidemic of gun violence.

This is my appeal for empathy for every person affected by gun violence. It is an appeal for common sense from the gun industry, from Congress, from the NRA and from those who frighten others by displaying a weapon in public. It is time for the gun industry to show that they can stop fighting against safety measures and join us in being morally responsible for our fellow human beings.

Then, we'll offer support and understanding, Mr. Wilson

SUE STROBEL

Flagstaff