Letter to the Editor: Let's stop holding off on investing in education

Vote yes to Invest in Ed! Vote yes on Prop 208! Opponents say "wrong tax, wrong time"... well, when is the right time? The answer is 10 years ago!

Instead of capitalizing on the economic recovery, the Republican legislature and governor continued to slash corporate taxes and feed that public money into private coffers (upward of $200 million a year). The deficit compounds, our schools crumble and our students suffer. Negligence by state politicians to even acknowledge the problem has necessitated the citizens of our great state to come together to form our own solution.

This is where Prop 208 steps in.

Many college peers graduated by my side, excited to start their careers in education, ready to make a positive difference in students’ lives. Now, a decade and a half later, nearly all of those friends have either dropped out of the workforce or moved out of state. It is so painful to see how Arizona has driven away educators, flushed talent and extinguished their creative spark. Immediate family members working in schools in other states share about their modern classroom materials, professional development opportunities and excellent student programs. It’s hard to hear as I gaze at my surroundings, but it’s also inspiring. We, too, can provide that for our children, if we come together, willing to invest.