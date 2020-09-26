Letter to the Editor: 'Let's set record straight' on Odegaard

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A recent letter called attention to Chamber ads supporting Councilmember Odegaard for mayor. The writer’s assertions lacked accuracy, so let’s set the record straight.

Councilmember Odegaard has been getting good things done for Flagstaff, including addressing housing affordability, while being tough on developers. Charlie stood up to both the Mill Town and McGrath development projects before approval, demanding better. Charlie even voted against moving McGrath on Butler Avenue forward, voicing concerns in this very newspaper, resulting in developer changes improving the project.

Additionally, Councilmember Odegaard fought to get federal dollars back to Flagstaff from Washington, D.C., for much needed infrastructure improvements, including widening Fourth Street bridges over I-40, and implementing the Rio de Flag flood control project -- a $53+M contribution from Washington!

These community solutions address local traffic congestion and encourage redevelopment leading to workforce housing attainment. Councilmember Odegaard deserves much credit for securing federal funding assistance for these projects.