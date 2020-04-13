Letter to the Editor: Let's remember what we have learned

It is Important that we learn from this pandemic. Our failed federal response, the shutdown of our economy, the loss of jobs, online schooling for our children, our medical system strained to the max and the vulnerable members of our society facing homelessness and food insecurity. Let’s also remember how we checked in on our neighbors, sewed masks and gowns for our healthcare workers, donated to our local shelters/food banks, ordered takeout to keep our favorite restaurants open, and learned to Zoom to connect with family and friends.