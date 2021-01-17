Letter to the Editor: Let's 'read the writing on the wall' when it comes to Ducey

Gov. Ducey is up to the same old tricks. I see a governor taking tips from the Trump playbook in hopes of paving his way to the White House instead of setting an example of leadership to his constituents.

Gov. Ducey, like Trump, has ignored the scientific proof related to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and refused to take responsibility to close public gathering places that breed the virus and put all of us in more danger. Instead, he pushed the leadership responsibilities to the cities and communities, but now he says he wants to “prevent cities from imposing their own restrictions.” (Associated Press, AZ Daily Sun, Jan. 12).

Gov. Ducey has also continually whittled away at Arizona’s education funding since his office as state treasurer in 2011. Instead of finding ways to replace “an estimated $1 billion in cuts since the 2008 recession” (The Arizona Republic, May 18, 2018), Ducey has campaigned against movements to improve funding: not using any of $400 million surplus; budget cuts to “soft capital” items of $113.5 million; Prop 204 sales tax for education. Only when forced by the Red for Ed teacher walkout did he make minimal increases to offset the $1 billion cuts. Now he wants to reduce funding to schools for not holding in-person classes.

How long will it take the public to read the writing on the wall?