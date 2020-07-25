Letter to the Editor: Let's rally as a community for local parcel
Letter to the Editor: Let's rally as a community for local parcel

I am submitting this letter as a follow-up to John Noll’s July 9 article, "The Museum Fire, one year later."

As Ranger Noll points out, the Museum Fire of 2019 consumed 1,961 acres of forest land and thereby devastated the forest ecosystem, negatively impacting the ability of that watershed to absorb rainfall and limit flooding. The Flagstaff community rallied and accomplished much to make a significant impact to help control any future flood situations.

Now there is an opportunity to rally again as a community!

Ironically, the Museum Fire spared the Museum of Northern Arizona’s 90 acres commonly known as the Colton forest and meadows. This undeveloped property remains a functioning watershed and wildlife corridor. It contains old growth forest, wildlife habitat, native plant species that support native pollinators, important archaeological features and more. If the land remains protected and undeveloped, it can be utilized for research and education and enjoyed by the public via future hiking and biking trails.

The Museum of Northern Arizona currently protects this parcel and needs your financial support so they can preserve it forever as open space for the entire Flagstaff community to enjoy.

Open space, clean air and dark night skies are quickly becoming "few and far between." If you, and/or a group of like-minded people, envision the value of preserving this land and leaving it as a legacy for future generations, please contact the Museum of Northern Arizona at Meadows@musnaz.org for more details and gift-giving options.

This could be our watershed moment!

GAIL SMITH

Docent in Training

Flagstaff

