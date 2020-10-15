Letter to the Editor: Let's get back to working 'across the aisle' in LD6

I write today as a half-century observer and nearly quarter-century participant in the activities of the Arizona Legislature, 14 of which were as president of Northern Arizona University. I remember well the days when representatives and senators from both parties worked across the aisle to solve Arizona’s challenges. Those were the days when northern Arizona was represented by leaders including John Wettaw, Sam McConnell and Tony Gabaldon. All were staunch supporters of K-12 and higher education, especially Northern Arizona University.
We are desperately in need of such leadership today; and, for that reason, I join Bob Millis in supporting candidates Art Babbott, Coral Evans and Felicia French. They will truly represent Legislative District 6 and citizens of both political parties.
EUGENE M. HUGHES
President emeritus, Norther Arizona University
