Letter to the Editor: Let's get back to working 'across the aisle' in LD6

I write today as a half-century observer and nearly quarter-century participant in the activities of the Arizona Legislature, 14 of which were as president of Northern Arizona University. I remember well the days when representatives and senators from both parties worked across the aisle to solve Arizona’s challenges. Those were the days when northern Arizona was represented by leaders including John Wettaw, Sam McConnell and Tony Gabaldon. All were staunch supporters of K-12 and higher education, especially Northern Arizona University.