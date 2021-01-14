Letter to the Editor: Let's drop the fearmongering

I’m a casual reader of David Wolf’s column. Even though I’m not a hunter, I like to know what’s going on in that scene. But David’s column on Jan. 5, 2021, crossed over the line: It’s just the kind of fearmongering that -- over time -- leads to events like that in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6.

David, please provide us with the sources that lead you to refer to this “gun confiscation administration.” Furthermore, please document for us a city that is “de-funding their police department.” Wouldn’t it be a more accurate description to point out that many cities are examining ways to re-structure their police departments that offer more fair, effective policing in 2021 and beyond?

Why are you spreading unsubstantiated claims?

Furthermore … Where is the evidence for your statement that district attorneys are failing to legitimately charge people for criminal behavior? Did you enjoy the picture of Representative Paul Gosar spouting lies about Arizona as the Capitol was being ransacked?

Please stop your fearmongering and enjoy your freedoms!

RICH AND ROZ CLARK

Flagstaff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0