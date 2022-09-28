 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Let's ask Republicans

Letters

One, ask Republicans what they would have done differently to control inflation? Businesses failed during the pandemic, extreme demand for products and services coming out of COVID allowed large corporations who survived COVID to raise prices without any competition. The entire world suffered inflation.

Two, is it OK for the governor and State Legislature to overturn elections no matter how the citizens of Arizona voted?

Three, show proof, not conspiracy theories, on how the 2020 election was stolen. Be specific. Over 70 challenges were thrown out of courts across the country, many by Trump-appointed judges.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams

