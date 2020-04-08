Letter to the Editor: Let seniors keep shopping for themselves

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mayor Coral Evans agrees with the governor about "...trying to prevent people from dying" yet entertains the idea of "wanting grocery stores to go entirely to either delivery or pickup mode?" She is speaking out of both sides of her mouth.

Senior shoppers greatly appreciate the sacrifices being made by grocery store managers, employees and checkers. We do not all have smartphones, apps or direct access to Grubhub, Lodel, DoorDash, Postmates and UberEats. We are not yet ready for Meals on Wheels, food banks or stamps. We value our independence and ability to get out and check the aisles ourselves.

If I were forced to rely on grocery store phone order/delivery this week, I would have not gotten my last on-the-shelf egg noodles, beef broth, clam chowder and z/z bloody mary mix. Now gone! When's the last time the Mayor had someone else shop for her, pick her favorite brand (if available) and use coupons -- not easy then and almost impossible now.

The country and especially Flagstaff will get through this virus war together, but please don't shut down my ability to shop for myself!

DOUG MILLER

Flagstaff

