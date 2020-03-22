Letter to the Editor: Let local heroes know they are appreciated

The public is adjusting to a huge change in their daily lives as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus. The changes include:
- Self-quarantine, closed schools, offices and businesses
- Economy and financial impacts
- Stocking up on supplies (but not hoarding)
- Preparing for isolation
- Working from home
- Loss of income
- Taking care of our families and efforts to prevent new cases of this disease
This outbreak has created a lot of stress, anger and worry for all of us. As difficult as the challenges we face, we must support our healthcare heroes who are working long hours to provide care for those infected and promote recovery from this new pandemic disease. Treating and caring for an increasing number of severely ill patients, wearing bulky protective clothing, having limited availability to test kits and maintaining adequate hospital space for the increasing number of ill patients which may be ahead. Despite all the personal protection that is available, healthcare providers face a high personal risk of becoming infected with the virus.
Our healthcare heroes include:
- The many professionals and technicians providing direct patient care
- Those conducting research and developing techniques to test for, treat and eliminate this disease
- Emergency response, transport and medical equipment providers
- U.S., state and local public health departments and districts
Without assistance and support from our healthcare heroes, our life and ability to care for our friends and family members would be much more difficult, if not impossible. We have many heroes in northern Arizona. Please let your local heroes know we appreciate their efforts!
RANDY PHILLIPS
Flagstaff