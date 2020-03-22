Letter to the Editor: Let local heroes know they are appreciated

This outbreak has created a lot of stress, anger and worry for all of us. As difficult as the challenges we face, we must support our healthcare heroes who are working long hours to provide care for those infected and promote recovery from this new pandemic disease. Treating and caring for an increasing number of severely ill patients, wearing bulky protective clothing, having limited availability to test kits and maintaining adequate hospital space for the increasing number of ill patients which may be ahead. Despite all the personal protection that is available, healthcare providers face a high personal risk of becoming infected with the virus.