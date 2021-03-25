 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Let COVID be lesson on how to understand climate change
Letter to the Editor: Let COVID be lesson on how to understand climate change

Letters

COVID-19 has demonstrated that a deadly plague can begin on the other side of our planet and reach Flagstaff within three months. Those of us who survive can thank the vigilance of the medical scientists to recognize danger, their knowledge to understand it and their research to learn how to combat it.

Yet there is another deadly worldwide epidemic and this one attacks not just human life but every kind of life on our planet.

Climate change scientists have the vigilance to recognize serious dangers, the knowledge to understand them, and the intelligence to develop efficient and cost-effective alternatives. We need to listen to what they are telling us about how to save our planet and thus ourselves, our children and the generations to come.

KATHLEEN SIDNEY

Flagstaff

