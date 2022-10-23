Letter to the Editor: Let Council know thoughts, feelings of developing Switzer Canyon area

I would like to let readers know about a zoning amendment change that the city council is mulling over. I think everyone is familiar with driving on Switzer Canyon and enjoying the wilderness area between the YMCA and the Olivia White Hospice house. A developer wants the zoning changed from rural floodplain zoning to urban zoning. This would allow them to build a three-building, 34-unit condominium complex. These buildings will be three stories tall. So now the wilderness area will be a three-story eyesore. The zoning commission is already suggesting that the council should make this change as evidenced by the last Council meeting.
I think it is wrong to continue to turn Flagstaff into a condo/apartment heavy community. They claim the housing shortage is the reason to make this zoning change. The deer and other wildlife that frequent this are will be pushed out, and Flagstaff loses forested areas enjoyed by Flagstaff citizens that walk into this area daily.
The developer spent money to draw up plans for this complex. When asked what the plan is if the amendment isn’t approved, they had no answer. This means they are very confident that the flood zoning change will happen.
I urge locals to let city council know your feelings on this zoning change. Let’s save the areas that we can around the immediate city zones that are still in a natural state. Council will discuss this in more detail at the next meeting on Nov. 1. Go to the city website, Flagstaff.az.gov, and you can find where to send your thoughts. You can send thoughts to the entire city council or to each member separately. The zoning commission stated to the city council that three-story, 60-foot tall buildings won’t be visible from Switzer Canyon Road or to the residents that live on Switzer Canyon. Not possible.
Please take a few minutes to contact the city council with your feelings on this flood plain zoning change.
Sincerely,
GARY BUTLER
Flagstaff
