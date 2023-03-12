Let me suggest that we consider our snowmageddon winter of 2023 as a canary in the coal mine experience that we should learn from and apply to carbon neutrality planning.

Imagine that this is a winter sometime after 2030 and all CNP goals have been achieved. Flagstaff has become a predominantly all-electric city. Most homes, businesses and government buildings are now heated by heat pumps. Appliances and equipment are electric. Cars, buses, trucks and emergency vehicles are electric. And, as a result, Flagstaff’s electrical load has doubled or tripled to power all these conversions.

Meanwhile, the electric power grid serving Flagstaff has also changed dramatically. In response to the push for renewable energy, all coal-fired and many natural gas power plants have been shuttered. For Flagstaff, relying on renewables means primarily solar power. The problem with solar, of course, is that it is least efficient in winter. Long nights, short days, overcast skies and snow buildup on panels all drastically reduce power production. All this happens when those long nights and cold temperatures have raised power demand to a maximum.

This perfect storm of minimum energy available and maximum demand virtually guarantees brownouts, blackouts and a collapse of the grid. Even worse, all-electric homes and businesses have no backup. Flagstaff will be largely cold and dark for days or weeks with all the human suffering that goes with this scenario.

I’m sure we all remember from our Ecology 101 class that the ecosystem with the greatest diversity is the most survivable. Diverse species in a system ensure some will survive environmental extremes. This principle applies directly to the Carbon Neutrality Plan. The plan’s goal is to eliminate our current energy diversity and replace gasoline, natural gas, wood and coal with electricity only. This single-species ecosystem will make us highly vulnerable to catastrophe.

Flagstaff must maintain its energy diversity for survival.

TOM PEARSON

Flagstaff