Letter to the Editor: 'Leave the rifles at home' when it comes to bison control

Bison in Grand Canyon National Park are here to stay — rather than pushing for lethal culling, we must embrace their genetic diversity and find solutions that will preserve this precious species. As bison populations at GCNP grow, they have begun to respond to human imposition, making land management difficult for those involved. As a result, many have proposed the movement of bison to different Indigenous nations and lethal culling methods.

The former solution empowers Indigenous communities, controls populations and helps preserve a delicate species. Those in favor of lethal culling often discuss the revenue potential and the ecological benefits of reduced bison herd size — omitting the problems inherent with this strategy. On this subject, Sean Golightly (AZ Daily Sun Sept. 23) discusses the different methods used to manage populations at Grand Canyon.

What Golightly’s article fails to mention is the largely unsuccessful nature of these “lethal culling tactics.” In an attempt to make GCNP “less safe” for bison populations, encouraging increased population movement, hunters managed only to locate four bison. These tactics are reckless and diminish the “sanctuary” feel many have within Grand Canyon. Further, introduced hunting in GCNP has the ability to encourage tourists and local hunters alike to take matters into their own lands, creating an actively less safe park environment.

Embracing the species importance of the bison and working with the Inner Tribal Buffalo Council to bring these species to better habitats is the way to go — leave the rifles at home.

EMMA BURNS

Flagstaff