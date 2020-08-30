 Skip to main content
Letter to the Editor: Leave decisions about Schultz Meadow to citizens
Letters

The beautiful green belt we call Schultz Meadow, which is the first view thousands of visitors coming into town annually from the Grand Canyon see of our city, deserves to be preserved. The decision to preserve it should be left to the citizens of Flagstaff and not to city council.

There are other options for where to locate housing in Flagstaff which are much better than this. Let’s put this decision on the ballot and let the citizens of Flagstaff decide.

ANTOINETTE AND STEPHEN BEISER

Flagstaff

