Letter to the Editor: Leadership getting smart with education not bright idea

A majority of Flagstaff residents are supporters of public education. Education imparts critical thinking skills to pursue enriching jobs and careers. It is meant to ensure all of our children, regardless of economic status, get the same quality education allowing them to achieve their dreams; and create a better future for all of our society. Statewide surveys have shown education to be a top priority for our citizens.

Unfortunately, LD6 is represented by two elected officials in particular with a terrible track record against our neighborhood schools. Representative Walt Blackman and Arizona Senator Wendy Rogers have voted to gut education funding, allowing high earners to dodge their civic responsibility to contribute their fair share to our state revenue. Blackman has proposed putting public schools into a competitive market -- which would create winners and losers among our children. Rogers is downright hostile to public education, saying, “This ruins the lives of normal people.” She’s even recently called for the closure of the U.S. Department of Education.

Under their “leadership,” Arizona has dropped to 51st for spending per K-12 student, as reported by the Education Law Center. Arizona now ranks 50th nationally for median annual teacher pay, leaving thousands of classrooms without permanent teachers or staffed by substitutes.

In 1913, Louis Brandeis (later Supreme Court Justice Brandeis) wrote, “Sunshine is the best disinfectant.” Let the sun shine on these LD6 officials. Elect representatives who support public education. The future of our children, and the functioning of our democracy demand it.

ANNE HART

Flagstaff

