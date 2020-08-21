Letter to the Editor: Leaders need to get smart as vaccines become available

We've had worse than poor leadership for this coronavirus contagion. The ignorance on display shows no understanding of the fact that citizen's health comes before either an open society or any business concern. Where is business without people? Buyers or sellers?

Prolonged ignorance of the virus (and the pawns or vectors we may be for it), may cause the U.S. to become a second-tier country. Some business and most easing of social restrictions must wait for society to regain its footing, or we will fall again (more cases, more deaths) before we are able to move forward. Recall, we remain on the initial upward slope of the “first spike.” We can only hope we’ve about reached the crest and descent from this pandemic as a country, but we may only realize this if we act like we care for each other, as, we care for ourselves.