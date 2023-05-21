We in Flagstaff are a fair-minded people who believe in respecting our neighbors. We in CD 2 are no longer represented in Congress by someone who holds a similar belief.

The newly elected Rep. Elijah Crane is a MAGA extremist. He aligns himself with Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, whose continued support of right wing extremists and neo-Nazis such as Nick Feuntes is well documented, including having neo-Nazi Wade Searle on Gosar’s payroll.

I want Crane to distance himself from Gosar and publicly condemn his continued employment of a white supremacist. I am finding it increasingly hard to believe Crane does not have the same extremist and white supremacy views. We must do better in the next election. We need someone who will represent us all.