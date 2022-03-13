Letter to the Editor: LD6 voter thinks Wendy Rogers should stay in Washington Post

Voters in Arizona agree on more issues important to our state than we disagree on, such as education, water and infrastructure. But in LD6 we lack representatives in the State Legislature who will work on these issues.

So, Sen. Wendy Rogers made it into the Washington Post. Well, good for her. But while she is polishing her bona fides as a white nationalist and conspiracy theorist on the national stage, we in LD6 have been pretty much abandoned by her. When was the last time she set foot in her district to discuss the issues we care about — schools, transportation, the looming water shortage?

Frankly, I think it is time to turn our attention away from the senator’s notoriety and get down to the serious work of supporting candidates who will pledge to work on the issues we all care about, candidates who will focus on things that unify our community rather than sowing seeds of discord and conflict.

SARAH KING

Flagstaff

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0