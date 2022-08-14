Letter to the Editor: Laura Jo West story stands out to reader

Congratulations to Sean Golightly and the editors at the Sun for writing and publishing (8/7/22) the disturbing story of how Laura Jo West was forced from her job as Coconino National Forest supervisor. Her effort to hold her agency accountable for its obligations to local tribes and in opposition to the managers of the Arizona Snowbowl was laudable, but perhaps doomed, given the apparent influence the expanding ski corporation has on the Forest, which over many years has tended to side with it whenever further cultural and environmental assaults are proposed.