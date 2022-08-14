 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter to the Editor: Laura Jo West story stands out to reader

  • 0
Letters

Congratulations to Sean Golightly and the editors at the Sun for writing and publishing (8/7/22) the disturbing story of how Laura Jo West was forced from her job as Coconino National Forest supervisor. Her effort to hold her agency accountable for its obligations to local tribes and in opposition to the managers of the Arizona Snowbowl was laudable, but perhaps doomed, given the apparent influence the expanding ski corporation has on the Forest, which over many years has tended to side with it whenever further cultural and environmental assaults are proposed.

The article also marks a departure from the Sun’s long-standing deference toward the Snowbowl and its business interests. The principled stand by the former forest supervisor inspires admiration, if not optimism, as does this article in the Sun.

WARREN PERKINS

Flagstaff

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)