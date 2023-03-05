I just sent this to Fred Duval, Board of Trustees for Arizona Public Universities. The squeals about abolishing student debt ignore the action of the Arizona Legislature that has cut funding for years.

The Arizona Legislature has been underfunding its public universities for years. The universities have been raising tuition to cover the gap in funding. Students have had to borrow money to keep up with tuition increases necessitated by budget cuts. The next generation is in debt because the current generation won’t do what previous generations have done: provide affordable higher education to its children.