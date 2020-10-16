Letter to the Editor: Lack of presidential vote from Odegaard raises red flag

Flagstaff mayoral candidate Charlie Odegaard posted on social media recently that he didn’t vote for president in 2016 and he may not vote for president this year. I, like others who saw his comment, am appalled that someone who wants to be mayor of Flagstaff chose not to vote in the last presidential election, and may do so again.

I know that the mayoral race is supposed to be non-partisan, but what happens at the federal level affects us locally and Mr. Odegaard’s choices and actions matter. Not voting is the same as casting a vote for Trump. We saw that in 2016, when so many people chose not to vote. Not voting is an even worse choice this year, now that Trump has shown how much is at stake. We can’t afford four more years of his attacks on healthcare, the environment, the rights of women and the LGBTQ+ community, just to name a few. People have died because of Trump’s mishandling of COVID-19, and yet Mr. Odegaard is OK with four more years.