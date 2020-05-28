Letter to the Editor: Lack of guidelines means use sense when visiting northern Arizona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Flagstaff, like much of northern Arizona, is a tourist town and much of our economy is based on welcoming folks from across the country and world. One of the primary draws is the Grand Canyon, truly a natural wonder and place of adventure and reflection for all and especially for us locals.

But we are in the midst of a pandemic and the numbers of those infected by this disease continue to rise in northern Arizona. The attraction of the natural beauty of our home creates risks for all. CDC guidelines should have been followed before a staged reopening was commenced.

Since the CDC’s advice was not taken, it is up to each of us to be responsible and vigilant community members. Wear a mask, physically distant, practice good hygiene, support and donate to those in need, speak up when others aren’t acting responsibly, and, for now, stay out of the Grand Canyon National Park.

PATRICE HORSTMAN

Flagstaff

