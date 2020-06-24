Letter to the Editor: Lack of attention to local voices detrimental to FUSD's integrity

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 9, the Flagstaff Unified School District held its governing board meeting virtually. In that meeting’s agenda, public comments were included as an agendized item, but when those comments came up, the governing board went to executive session and came back not allowing those comments.

Several parents in the community had offered comments submitted in writing to the superintendent and board president prior to the meeting. But these parents were intentionally, purposefully denied the right to participate. This occurred on the same night that the Flagstaff City Council held a six-hour meeting to allow for the participation of the public in their discussion.

FUSD’s exclusion of parent stakeholder voices in the community during virtual meeting is a violation of ARS 38-431 and goes against the guidance of the Attorney General’s office. FUSD plans to approve its annual budget with the inclusion of raising property taxes citywide, but has not allowed public input on that decision.