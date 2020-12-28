Letter to the Editor: Kudos deserved for the Coconino Forest Service

Thank you to the Coconino Forest Service (CNF) for keeping the campfire ban in place for most of 2020. It is also commendable that the CNF recently prosecuted the builders of illegal mountain biking trails on A-1 Mountain.

The Forest Service could promote better overall education by publicizing prosecutions of this type. Stiff fines should be assigned per offense and the fine amounts should be posted at forest entry locations. Providing increased awareness of forest activities will go far toward reducing unlawful and destructive behavior by some recreationists.

Considering the CNF is over 1.8 million acres with too few law enforcement officers, the forest needs a community effort to protect it. Most forest users are respectful of the land. Unfortunately, unlawful activities still occur daily, like trash dumping, trail and road building, and tree cutting. Before illegally damaged land can be restored, the Forest Service must spend additional dollars and staff hours to comply with important federal regulations like the Antiquities and Endangered Species Act.