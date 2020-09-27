Letter to the Editor: Know the facts on Prop 208 and vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FACT: Arizona ranks near the bottom of all states in quality of education, amount spent per pupil and teacher salary. If you don’t believe that, Google it.

FACT: Yes, after the “Red for Ed” movement, teachers were promised a 20% raise over several years, yet they are still amongst the lowest paid in the country.

FACT: The only taxpayers that will be affected by the 3.5% surcharge called for in this proposition are single people with an adjusted gross income of over $250,000 per year or couples whose adjusted gross is over $500,000 annually.

FACT: The $35 per $1,000 tax surcharge is computed only on the dollars above the above stated limits.

FACT: This will not kill small business. If a couple has over $500,000 “pass through” from their mom-and-pop business, they can certainly afford to help the schools a little. “Pass through” is basically “profit.”

FACT: There is total accountability. The funds are specifically allocated. Just read pages 129-135 of the “What’s on my Ballot” that you received in the mail.

Do the right thing and support our kids, our schools and our teachers. Vote yes on 208.

NANCY BRANHAM

Flagstaff

