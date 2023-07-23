Recently, 130 4- and 5-year-olds in Flagstaff, Williams, and Pinetop-Lakeside took the hand of their teacher and walked over a little bridge (or pretended to cross the stage on a tightrope) to symbolize their graduation from KinderCamp.
It was a sweet moment for these kids, their families and their instructors, as it symbolized their successful journey from preschooler to kindergartener, ready to take on the challenges of school.
KinderCamp, one of United Way of Northern Arizona's signature initiatives to "Step Up for Our Youth," began in 2005 after a survey identified early childhood learning as a major concern in the region. As it approaches its 20th anniversary, this program, provided at no cost to families, has helped thousands of northern Arizona students prepare academically, socially and emotionally for their first day of school.
Parents surveyed at the end of the program this year were highly positive about their children’s experience. Of 88 parents surveyed, 73.6% said that as a result of KinderCamp, their child's ability to socialize with other children had substantially improved; 71.1% said their ability to communicate with adults had substantially improved, and 65.9% felt their child knew more letters and sounds of the alphabet.
During the monthlong program, KinderCampers mastered letters and numbers; enjoyed fun, hands-on science activities; and learned about the importance of healthy habits, such as brushing their teeth and eating nutritious food.
They also built their self-confidence and sense of independence, day by day, something several of the parents noted.
“My baby girl learned so much and has become so much more outgoing -- thank you so much,” wrote one parent. Another told us that “Riding the bus has given my son a sense of independence.”
All parents or caregivers of KinderCamp students had a chance to meet their child's teacher during the program and receive a literacy kit filled with books, ideas for low- or no-cost learning activities, sidewalk chalk and more, so the children can continue to learn during the summer after completing KinderCamp.
We would like to thank the hundreds of individual donors who help make KinderCamp possible, and the generous support of many collaborating partners, including: the Arizona Governor's Office of Summer Enrichment Programming; the Offices of Coconino County Supervisors Patrice Horstman, Matt Ryan, and Jeronimo Vasquez; APS; Bank of the West; Dollar General; Kinney Construction Services; the NARBHA Institute; the Phoenix Suns Foundation; the Salt River Project and Wells Fargo.
LIZ ARCHULETA
President and CEO
United Way of Northern Arizona
