Letter to the Editor: Keeping the ball rolling with jobs, jobs, jobs

What gives Americans economic security? A job. At this moment in time there are 1.9 jobs for every person seeking one. Workers are quitting their jobs and getting a raise just by switching to another place of employment. Unions are once again gaining a foothold in corporate America. Starbucks. Amazon. What’s next? Walmart.

428,000 jobs were added in April as per the Labor report today, May 6, 2022. Salaries rose 5.5% from a year ago. Unemployment is at an historic low of 3.6%. Employers are eagerly hiring workers to fill the gap. Finally, the middle class, the working class, is riding high because they have allies in Washington. President Joe Biden is a true champion of the worker.

Yes. Inflation is a worry. No question. The Federal Reserve is finally addressing these concerns with a rise in the interest rate and decreasing the bond buying program. We all know that gasoline is the major reason for inflation. The cost of gas rose 18.3% in March as oil companies took advantage of the Russian invasion of Ukraine to hike prices. The stock market has reacted wildly, going up and down this week because Wall Street has been very profitable for the last six years due to the low cost of borrowing money and the multiple Corporate COVID relief programs.

How can one explain the robust job growth? The effects of the bipartisan infrastructure law is just starting to be felt. The COVID relief bill, also called the American Rescue Plan Act 2021, has also been helpful in promoting this continued surge in employment. I am grateful that I have a job and that more and more Americans are employed as well.

Sincerely,

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Whiteriver

