Letter to the Editor: Keeping global health in mind during election season

This election season, Arizonans must make sure that our politicians don't forget about the importance of global health efforts, especially as we are only now beginning to slowly recover from the effects of COVID-19. After COVID-19 demanded much of the world's attention, we are now witnessing the effects that this has had on other global diseases, such as Tuberculosis.

Tuberculosis is the second-leading infections disease killer in the world after COVID-19, but TB is preventable. The End TB Now Act will make USAID's global TB programs more effective and strengthen U.S. bilateral coordination with global organizations, including the Fund to Fight AIDS, TB, and Malaria. It also increases research and development, as well as monitoring and evaluation efforts. In order to prevent millions more from dying preventable deaths as a result of TB, members of Congress must act now.

I applaud Rep. Tom O’Halleran’s co-sponsorship of the End TB Now Act, and I urge Arizona’s other members of Congress to do the same. We must show that Arizona has not forgotten about the importance of global health programs in keeping people abroad and at home safe from preventable disease.

RAYNA CASTILLO

Flagstaff