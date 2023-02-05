A recent article headline published in the AZDS unfairly mischaracterized SB1108 – Sen. Wendy Rogers’ income tax credit bill for businesses located in municipalities like Flagstaff and Tucson with higher wage mandates than the state wage mandate. The headline purports those cities to whom the bill would apply stand to lose. We disagree.
Lawmakers move to penalize cities that have a minimum wage higher than the rest of AZ.
The bill, if passed by the Arizona Legislature and signed by Gov. Hobbs, provides a 10% tax credit to businesses on the difference in total wages paid over the state wage in one year. Currently, businesses located in Arizona communities with higher wage mandates operate in an artificially skewed labor market. The bill seeks to level the playing field by giving impacted businesses a small amount of relief via the tax credit.
The City of Flagstaff local wage mandate rose $1.30 per hour to $16.80 per hour on Jan. 1, 2023. The Flagstaff wage mandate by local ordinance continues to increase every year in perpetuity. Impacts on businesses, the local labor market and consumers are real. In the face of higher wage mandates, employers continue to eliminate positions with automation, not make new hires, reduce current employee hours, raise consumer prices, struggle with wage compression, and seek to hire older, more experienced employees, squeezing young people out of job opportunities.
People are also reading…
- Flagstaff's separated bike lanes remain a ‘learning process’ in their second winter
- Heads up: Falling ice creates heavy hazards in Flagstaff
- Mount Elden Middle School placed on lockdown following knife attack
- “The most dangerous thing”: Flagstaff fire crews put out flames on the interstate
- Trial underway for Flagstaff man accused of molesting 4 girls
- Could Flagstaff snowplay finally be cleaning up its act?
- ‘Where do we go?' Winter parking restrictions near public land confound Flagstaff locals
- Legislation would penalize Flagstaff, Tucson for minimum wages
- Measuring homelessness in Flagstaff: Point in Time study determines where people sought shelter on one January night
- Local business hosts 'bobsled' race to benefit Flagstaff Family Food Center
- More snow in the forecast for Flagstaff on Monday and Tuesday
- ‘America’s dirty little secret’: Thousands of misdemeanor defendants don’t get attorneys
- Vehicle collides with propane tanker, causes gas leak, closure on Townsend-Winona Road
- East Flagstaff Safeway evacuates following roof collapse
- Construction continues on Lowell Observatory's new Astronomy Discovery Center despite financial challenges
Providing a 10% tax credit to businesses operating in an unfairly skewed labor market does not change the local wage mandate, and businesses will still carry 90% of the artificially higher labor cost. And, yes, the tax credit would be paid for via the municipalities state-shared revenue. That small tax credit, however, would greatly assist businesses, particularly tourism-related employers who operate on small margins, by allowing them to grow their business and their employee base -- which in turn generates more economic activity. What follows from business growth and increased economic activity is increased revenues to the municipality.
The bill makes good sense, and good cents for those Arizona communities who have adopted higher local wage mandates. A healthy business climate and a thriving community are inseparable.
JULIE PASTRICK
President & CEO
Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce
Tags
- Republican Party
- Candidate
- Politics
- Election Result
- Border Control
- Moving
- Editor
- Policy Management
- Flagstaff
- Cooling System
- Pump
- Mechanics
- Economics
- Meteorology
- Josh Serna
- Heat Pump
- Heating System
- Undesirable
- Forest
- Military
- Memorial Day
- Munds Park
- Village
- Town
- Making
- Eva Putzova
- Jim Mccarthy
- Flagstaff City Council
- Deasy
- Candidacy
- Transparency
- Discussion
- Community
- Volunteer
- Public Servant
- Work
- Firefighter
- Success
- Structure
- Elected Official
- Debris
- Removal
- Container
- County
- Building Industry
- Insurance
- Law
- Institutes
- Dryness
- Effort
- Fire Safety
- March
- Linda L. Bradley
- Dollar
- Truck
- Donation
- Clothing
- Happiness
- Peace
- Resident
- Teacher
- School
- Education
- Wage
- Flagstaff Educational Association
- Benefit
- Student
- Public School
- Arizona
- Coconino County Board
- Climate
- Bank
- Finance
- Industry
- Crisis
- Williamson
- Salas
- Democrats
- Minimum
- Voter
- Marilyn Weismann
- Republican
- Daniel Williamson
- Listening
- Republicans
- Comment
- Ultra-right
- Animal
- Zoology
- Social Service
- Hospital
- Company
- Thanks
- High Country
- Humane
- Place
- Trail
- Flagstaff Trails Initiative
- Sport
- Aeronautics
- System
- Signage
- Help
- Maintenance
- Representative
- Budget
- Task
- Need
- Legislature
- Rogers
- Roe
- Wade
- Woman
- Country
- Husband
- Right
- Decision
- Marilyn Weissman
- Becky Daggett
- Flagshakes
- Heartbreak
- Joy
- Show
- Literature
- Theatre
- Glimpse
- Gift
- Play
- Nau
- Share
- Shuttle
- Motor Vehicle
- Transports
- Highway
- Traffic Jam
- Driver
- Parking
- Judge
- Abortion
- Justice Thomas
- Conduct
- Constitution
- Alito
- Job
- Worker
- Joe Biden
- Federal Reserve
- Cost
- Employer
- Inflation
- Demand
- Commerce
- Spreader
- Spiral
- Product
- Price
- Policy
- Public Land
- Tourism
- Recreation
- Mining
- Uranium
- Grand Canyon
- Rights Issue
- Capital Punishment
- Christian
- Dependence
- Baby
- Stake
- Chris Talgo
- Vasectomy
- Birth Control
- Travel Expense
- Commuter
- Answer
- Patchwork
- So Long
- Ryan Smith
- Roadway
- Letter
- Locksmith
- Bicycle
- Weather
- Art
- Botany
- Craftwork
- Museums
- Flower
- Trip
- Address
- Front Yard
- Pride
- Plan
- Traffic Circle
- Concern
- Consequence
- Playground
- Tree
- Drill
- Weapon
- Weaponry
- Hunt
- Lie
- Good Guy
- Human
- Shooting
- Building
- Steeple
- Affordable Housing
- Nativity Church
- Properties
- Dogma
- High School
- Uterus
- Science
- Medicine
- Anatomy
- Surprise
- Denialism
- Hoax
- Global Warming
- Problem
- Patron
- Gun Control
- Inaction
- Nightmare
- Mass
- Second Amendment
- Gun
- Week
- Michael Baron
- Nra
- Greed
- Welcome
- Local
- City
- Nose
- Grab
- District
- Senior
- In-between
- Car
- Joke
- Sticky Note
- Complex
- Highgate
- Postman
- Post
- Apartment Complex
- Times
- Fire Station
- Parents
- Nurse
- Grandparents
- Breech Birth
- One
- Will
- Medic
- Doctor
- Pharmacology
- Staff
- Killing
- Overdose
- Ccc
- Coconino Strong
- Coconino Community College
- Coconino County
- Tax
- Graduate
- Williams
- Majority
- Statehouse
- Threat
- Fear
- Misinformation
- Stance
- Violence
- Legislation
- Ar-15s
- Marcus Aurelius
- Religion
- Pestilence
- Suicide
- Care
- Fee
- Civil Law
- Software
- Puppy
- Discount
- Adoption
- Dog
- Newspaper
- Usual
- Cat
- Choice
- Team
- Graffiti
- Crime
- Police
- Park
- Flagstaff Police Department
- Rec
- Wendy Rogers
- Rally
- Duty
- White Supremacist
- Supremacist
- Sociology
- Neo-nazi
- Flagstaff Housing Commission
- Councilmember
- Ordinance
- City Council
- Council
- Seat
- Tax Credit
- Coalition
- Revenue
- Medical Care
- Knife
- Assault Weapon
- Notion
- Arm
- Common Sense
- Blake Masters
- Reason
- Mass Murder
- Donald Trump
- Lack
- Employee
- Zoom
- Housing
- Homelessness
- Rental
- Evacuation
- Number
- Radio
- Name
- Area
- Siren
- Forest Service
- Doney Park
- Enforcement
- Rancho
- Land
- Wildfire
- Coconino
- National Forest
- Asylum Seeker
- Immigration
- Reform
- Political Party
- Mexico
- Border
- U.s.
- Pipeline
- Publishing
- Watershed
- Come
- Reality
- Mountain
- Fire
- Silviculture
- Topography
- June
- Ancient Forest
- Peak
- Kachina
- App
- Developer
- Giant
- Tech
- Marketplace
- Platform
- Kelly
- Election
- Gop
- Primary Election
- State Legislature
- Denier
- Joan Fredrikson
- Attacker
- Argument
- Adrienne Bischoff
- Usfs
- Funds
- Technology
- Sensor
- Worth
- Holder
- Treasure
- Propane
- Campfire
- Campground
- Society
- Yes
- Climate Change
- Runaway
- Fossil Fuel
- Pine Forest
- Forester
- Site
- North
- Az Mission
- Mercy
- Patient
- Sponsor
- Guardian
- Article
- Journalism
- Computer Science
- Ski Area
- Tribe
- Owner
- Mdp
- Priority
- Opportunity
- Mayor
- Severity
- Shotgun
- Hunter
- Rifle
- Civilian
- Cash Register
- Coconino High School
- Cashier
- Grocery Store
- Rival
- Autocracy
- Democracy
- America
- Dictatorship
- Public And Administrative Law
- Voting Right
- People
- Vote
- Al Gore
- Electoral College
- Mike Pence
- George W. Bush
- Elector
- Restriction
- Database
- List
- Habitat
- Wildlife
- Devastation
- Respect
- Belief
- Kerry
- Environmental Protection Agency
- President
- Ecology
- American
- Carbon Emissions
- Investigation
- Impeachment
- Search
- Nancy Pelosi
- Attorney
- Trump
- National Guard
- Militia
- Federal Government
- Laser
- Grandchild
- Genealogy
- Advertising
- Crap
- Money
- Blossom
- Fireworks
- Display
- Fishing
- David Cook
- Hunting
- Doll Baby Ranch
- Wendy Rodgers
- Paul
- Pit
- Experience
- Music
- Negativity
- Campaign
- Talk
- Attack
- Ballot
- Insurrection
- Local Elections
- Paul Deasy
- Kind
- Minister
- Destefano
- Wound
- Assault Rifle
- Ammo
- Magazine
- Mockery
- Skill
- Situation
- Supporter
- Nonprofit
- Credit
- Solver
- Listener
- Admiration
- Manchin
- Parliament
- Sinema
- Senator
- Official
- Polling Place
- Congratulation
- Awardee
- Secretary
- Ducey
- Educator
- University
- Classroom
- Test
- Solution
- Greenhouse Gas
- Heat
- Atmosphere
- Physics
- Geophysics
- Air Pollution
- Planet
- Spain
- Agency
- Citizenry
- Strategy
- Election Day
- Lori Matthews
- Brandon
- Plank
- Intent
- Natural Resources
- Grand Canyon Protection Act
- Senate
- Sportsman
- Energy
- Booth
- Visitor
- Culture
- Museum Of Northern Arizona
- Artist
- Ware
- Bankruptcy
- Continental
- Lake
- Refill
- Payer
- Scar
- Museum
- Flood
- Local Government
- School Superintendent
- Lauren Boebert
- Extremist
- Deborah
- Conservative
- Bill
- Joe Manchin
- Chuck Schumer
- Build Back Better
- Social Media
- Party Line
- Pac
- Rhetoric
- English Teacher
- Mary Jacobson
- Obligation
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Money Supply
- Economy
- Recession
- Laura Jo West
- Sun
- Interest
- Departure
- Hydrography
- Rio
- De
- The City
- Tour
- Coordinator
- Event
- Water Feature
- Education System
- Quality Of Life
- Deficit
- Stock Exchange
- Healthcare
- Rep
- Shutdown
- Plea
- Citizen
- Catastrophe
- License
- Equity
- Debate
- Word
- Ad
- Linguistics
- Folks
- Definition
- Critical Thinking
- Alert
- Carbon Dioxide
- Power Plant
- Tesla
- Electricity
- Ev
- Cholla
- Toyota Rav4
- Far Left
- Democrat
- High Rise
- Structures
- Preservation
- Kevin Dobbe
- Finger-pointing
- Growth
- Recommendation
- Blame
- Biden
- Inflation Reduction Act
- Gas
- Lindstedt
- California
- Power Grid
- State
- Plant
- Co2
- Chemistry
- Vehicle
- Pearson
- Construction
- Solar Panel
- Future
- Personnel
- Proposition
- Apple
- Level Playing Field
- Market
- Forum
- Funding
- Participant
- Under The Bus
- Scrutiny
- God
- Bus
- Phrase
- Accident
- Bison
- Herd
- Utah
- Martin
- Walkway
- Miranda Terwilliger
- Rim
- Behavior
- Sean Golightly
- Estimate
- Ignorance
- Trait
- Mitt Romney
- Spectacle
- Electronics
- Singing
- Smart Dorothy
- Fairy Tale
- Amplifier
- Straw Man
- Scheme
- Individual
- Fraud
- Public Education
- Sean Golliher
- History
- Class
- Shortage
- Street Sweeper
- Street
- Sidewalk
- Trash Pickup
- Endeavor
- Piling
- Bulk
- Pamphlet
- Reader
- Burden
- Struggle
- Right Wing
- Declaration Of Independence
- Personhood
- A. Single
- Agenda Item
- Democratic Party
- Immigrant
- Infrastructure
- Ticket
- Denial
- Wastewater
- Bond
- Ownership
- Authority
- Councilmember Aslan
- Social Services
- Austin Aslan
- Support
- Fire Department
- Drive
- November
- Petition
- Peter
- Sailing
- Purina
- Bottling Co.
- Jeronimo Vasquez
- Coconino Hispanic Advisory Council
- Leadership
- Retention
- Nation
- Jobs Act
- Position
- National Leader
- Flagstaff Arts Council
- Attorney's Office
- Businessman
- Passion
- Arizona Daily
- Newspapers
- Coverage
- Media
- Paper
- Edition
- Fellow Citizen
- Quality
- Means
- Conviction
- Liberty
- Experiment
- Independence
- Kyle Nitschke
- Theresa Hatathlie
- Switzer Canyon
- Zoning Commission
- Firearm
- Study
- Permit
- Shot
- Miranda Sweet
- Twin
- Fundraising
- Youth
- Impact
- Attorney General
- Zoning
- Availability
- Illegal
- Pandemic
- Rob Wilson
- Human Beings
- Hate
- Politician
- Attack Ad
- Creator
- Wave
- Use
- State Government
- David Hayward
- Council Member
- Civility
- Mark Kelly
- Risk
- Armed Forces
- Forgiveness
- Student Loan
- White House
- Mood
- Inflation Rate
- South Korea
- Response
- Write-in Candidate
- Regina Salas
- Two-way Street
- Run
- Doubt
- Ken Linck
- Cof Stormwater Fee
- Fund
- Schultz Creek
- Option 2
- Stormwater
- Physiology
- Heart
- Food
- Last Thing
- Kid
- Telescope
- Column
- Astronomy
- Schindler
- Percival
- Michael Byers
- Information
- Pathway
- Healing
- Wetland
- World Leader
- Restoration
- Attendee
- Anxiety
- Chris Etling
- Christmas Present
- Printing
- Story
- Championship
- Basketball
- Lot
- Kari Lake
- Disaster
- Lawsuit
- Professional
- Government
- Ministries
- Viewpoint
- Bill Of Rights
- Provision
- Minimum Wage
- Doug Ducey
- Arizona Democratic Party
- Kirsten Sinema
- Arizona Republican Party
- Criminal Justice
- Criminal Law
- Grant
- Health And Human Services
- Challenge
- Breakfast
- Humane Board Of Directors
- Findlay Toyota
- Lawyer
- Party Politics
- Contribution
- Hospitals
- Job Market
- The Economy
- Weapons
- Roads And Traffic
- Motor Vehicles
- Transportation
- Agriculture
- Revenue Services
- Technical Terminology
- Mines
- Parliament And Legislative Bodies
- Trade
- Business
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!