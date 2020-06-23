Letter to the Editor: Keep levels of gratitude high for many during pandemic


Letters

There are precious few benefits to COVID-19, but here's one: We have all come to be incredibly grateful for highly trained and thoughtful healthcare personnel at all experience levels ... and police, firefighters, air and ground ambulance personnel plus our spiritual leaders, our newspaper, city and county officials, teachers at all levels, retail personnel and so many others. They have always been there for us, doing their work, some of it dangerous, quietly. Join with me in expressing your gratitude to them in whatever way is true for you. Do it now.

CHUCK BARNES

Flagstaff

