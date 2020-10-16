Letter to the Editor: Keep in mind separation of church and state when voting on Prop 427

Proposition 427 is on the ballot. It will protect the civil rights of every citizen in Winslow no matter their race, sex, religion, veteran status, their sexual orientation or their sexual identity. In the election pamphlets sent out to all voters last month, there are two eloquent essays from Winslow citizens urging voters to vote yes on Prop 427 in order to protect every person in our town from discrimination.

There are two religious leaders in Winslow, one in the Baptist Church and the priest in the Catholic Church, that will urge their constituents to vote no. They have preached from the pulpit their passion for bias which has been an overt attempt to ignore our country’s basic tenant of separation of church and state. I agree with the two passionate arguments to make Winslow a beacon of equality and reject the hate speech from these two religious leaders.

Vote yes on your ballots on Prop 427 in Winslow to protect the rights of every citizen in our town to hold a job and rent an apartment without the fear of discrimination because of ones sexual orientation or gender identity. It’s what our founding fathers envisioned: a secular society based on equality without interference by religious entities.

GREGORY JARRIN, MD

Winslow

