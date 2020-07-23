Letter to the Editor: Keep eye on Pendley after work on Great American Outdoors Act

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Flagstaff's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was pleased to see Coconino County Supervisor Jim Parks recognize the good bipartisan work still being done in Washington with the Senate’s passing of the Great American Outdoors Act (Daily Sun, 7/16). It’s probably worth noting that we should thank both our Arizona Sens. McSally and Sinema for equally co-sponsoring this broadly bi-partisan legislation.

Perhaps taking good care of our public lands and parks really is something that transcends party politics, and if that’s true we all have good reason to celebrate. After all, our public lands belong to all American citizens and provide us with clean air and water, support local jobs, and give us limitless opportunities to hunt, fish and recreate.

But before we get too far, let’s see what happens later this summer when William Perry Pendley goes through his Senate confirmation hearing for Director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). The BLM manages 12.2 million acres public land in Arizona including the Las Cienegas National Conservation Area and the Arizona Strip, which provides some of the best mule deer hunting on the planet. Prior to coming to the BLM, Pendley served for 30 years as president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, an activist group that routinely (and unsuccessfully) sued the federal government to curtail agency authority and public use of public land.