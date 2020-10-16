Letter to the Editor: Keep ballot safe and check up on it, too

My sacred ballot arrived at my house Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 8. I opened it, read the directions, found a black pen and lit the room enough to make sure each oval was filled in carefully, definitively and thoughtfully. The next morning I went to work stopping to put my ballot in a memorized drop off location that is no longer there so I continued my day with my ballot riding shotgun.

That evening I decided to just put the ballot in my home mailbox and raised the red flag. Inside, I considered the safety of that decision but decided I was just paranoid.

About 10 p.m., I thought I saw my roommate’s white SUV leave the house through my bedroom window. The vehicle had pulled close to the front yard, backed into the driveway where my roommate parks, then made a U-turn and took off.

My roommate had not left the house. I looked out and the red flag was still raised but when I went to check … no ballot! My household searched inside and out but no luck.

It is Saturday now, and all government offices are closed, but I know I can go to vote early and if my ballot is found, they can disregard my early ballot and accept my mail-in one.

I hope whoever has my ballot was just looking for money and will mail it. To make sure, I am going in person to vote early.