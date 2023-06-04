June 1, 2023

The U.S. pays millions of dollars in interest on the money it borrows from treasury bills to invoices from government contractors. This debt is caused by the deficit -- the difference between what the government collects in taxes and fees, and what Congress and the president agree are necessary expenses to keep the government running.

Spending: Only about 15% of the annual budget is Discretionary Spending. During COVID, direct payments to small businesses and laid-off employees increased dramatically. Neither Democrats nor Republicans demanded that these businesses and people not get paid. The economy would have collapsed. A few economists knew this would cause inflation (demand exceeded supply). Note, defense spending is increasing because many defense contractors are sole source and have increased the cost of replacement parts by as much as 400%!

Medical costs are also increasing, therefore Medicare, Medicaid and veterans healthcare programs need more money every year. These are only two of the many spending categories.

Income: Taxes and fees. Most people who earn salaries or are not full-time employees pay around 10% of their income in federal taxes. Many corporations, and very, very rich people pay nothing or almost nothing, while most are reporting record profits! These entities also contribute a lot of money to Congressional, Senate and Presidential campaigns, including having well-paid lobbyists “working the Hill,” making sure legislation does not harm their clients, and as much as possible, greatly help their clients. We salary earners and part-time workers have no such lobbyists.

One of the line items targeted for reduced funding is the Internal Revenue Service. The TV ads say the IRS is coming after you -- the wage earners and part-time workers. Really? Where do you think the real money owed to the government should be coming from? Duh.

Understand when politicians say a certain item is “off-the-table,” we all need to think about where their funding is coming from and who they are supporting.

DAVE SAVAGE

Williams